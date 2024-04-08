ICESCO calls for investing in capacities of youth & women in developing healthcare systems

Laman Ismayilova

Islamic World Educational, Scientific, and Cultural Organisation (ICESCO) has released a statement on occasion of World Health Day, celebrated annually on April 7, Azernews reports citing ICESCO.

The statement says that ICESCO sees that celebrating World Health Day is an opportunity to highlight the steps taken in the health field at both regional and international levels to build a better future for future generations.

"On the 7th of April of each year, World Health Day is celebrated to raise awareness about various health issues and mobilise efforts to improve healthcare. This year's theme, "My Health, My Right" highlights that access to comprehensive and equitable healthcare is a fundamental right for all.

It was noted that ICESCO reaffirms its commitment to contributing to the development of healthcare infrastructure, enhancing scientific research in the field, and finding innovative solutions to address urgent health challenges in Islamic countries. This is to contribute to disease prevention and achieve health equity through initiatives, programs, and projects that employ the latest science and technology.

"In this context, ICESCO is actively pursuing the establishment of strategic partnerships to contribute to enhancing healthcare systems in its member states. The organisation recently signed an agreement with the World Health Organisation on March 26, 2024, to collaborate in areas such as strengthening healthcare systems, building the capacity of healthcare professionals, promoting the adoption of digital technologies, and facilitating the exchange of experiences and knowledge. These efforts aim to support Islamic countries in their preparedness and resilience against natural disasters and other threats to public health. Moreover, ICESCO launched several programs aimed at improving water resource management, including the ICESCO program to improve the quality of water and sanitation services in rural schools in several countries of the Islamic world," the statement reads.

Note that Azerbaijan has been a member of ICESCO since 1991.

The country is closely cooperating with various organisations, including the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation, the Islamic Development Bank, the Islamic Conference of Parliamentary Union, and the Islamic Conference of Youth Forum.

Moreover, Shusha City was declared the Cultural Capital of the Islamic World in 2024.

World Health Day

World Health Day is a global health awareness day celebrated every year on April 7 under the sponsorship of the World Health Organisation (WHO), as well as other related organisations.

The WHO Council on the Economics of Health forAll has found that at least 140 countries recognise health as a human right in their constitution. Yet countries are not passing and putting into practice laws to ensure their populations are entitled to access health services. This underpins the fact that at least 4.5 billion people — more than half of the world’s population — were not fully covered by essential health services in 2021.

To address these types of challenges, WHO has chosen the theme "My health, my right" for World Health Day.

"This year's theme was chosen to champion the right of everyone, everywhere, to have access to quality health services, education, and information, as well as safe drinking water, clean air, good nutrition, quality housing, decent working and environmental conditions, and freedom from discrimination,' said in the statement published on WHO website.