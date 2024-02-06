Armed attack on courthouse in Istanbul: there are victims

Abbas Ganbay

In an armed attack on a courthouse in Istanbul, there are victims. Five people, including three police officers, were injured in a shooting attack outside the Palace of Justice in Caglayan district, Turkish Interior Minister Ali Yerlikaya said in X, Azernews reports.

"Today at 11:46 (12:46 Baku time), there was an attempted attack on a checkpoint outside the Istanbul courthouse in Caglayan. Two attackers, a woman and a man, have been eliminated. Five people were injured, including three policemen," he wrote.

Currently, the courthouse is cordoned off by the police, entrances and exits are closed, and increased security measures have been taken. A large number of law enforcers have been pulled there. It is reported that after the shots were fired, panic broke out among the people near the building. Many began to run away, some lay on the ground. The Istanbul Prosecutor General arrived at the scene of the incident.







