USA, China discuss situation in Middle East

by Alimat Aliyeva

U.S. Secretary of State Anthony Blinken held a conversation with Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi, Azernews reports, citing foreign media outlets.

According to the information, the sides discussed diplomatic efforts to resolve the situation in the Middle East.

The U.S. Secretary of State spoke about his recent trip to the Middle East and the United States' diplomatic efforts in the region. The Secretary of State confirmed the urgent need for all parties to work to prevent the spread of the conflict.

Blinken stressed that the recent Houthi attacks on commercial vessels in the Red Sea pose a threat to maritime security and international law, which all countries must comply with.

On Monday, the Central Command of the US Armed Forces reported that commercial vessels in the Red Sea were attacked four times a day, and an American destroyer responded to their alarm messages and shot down three drones.