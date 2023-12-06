“Half of the population of Uzbekistan is overweight” – SanEpid Committee

According to the results of a study conducted by the Committee on Sanitary-Epidemiological Welfare and Public Health (SanEpid Committee) together with the World Health Organization, half of the population aged 18-64 is overweight, and 20% of them suffer from obesity, Azernews reports, citing Kun.uz News Agency.

Every day, 67% of the population eats an adequate amount (less than 400 grams) of vegetables and fruits, but 46% have elevated blood cholesterol levels.

The results showed that the average daily salt consumption of the population is 14.9 grams, which is 3 times more than the recommendation of the World Health Organization (not to exceed 5 grams per day).