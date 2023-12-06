Germany to allocate a €9 million grant for development of "green" industrialization in Uzbekistan

The Ministry of Economy and Finance has signed an agreement worth €9 million (grant funds) with the German International Cooperation Society to increase the capacity of the private sector for "green" industrialization in Uzbekistan and to implement a consultation project on economic policy, Azernews reports, citing Kun.uz News Agency.

The agreement was inked on December 3 by First Deputy Minister Ilhom Norkulov on behalf of the Ministry of Economy and Finance, and Torsten Brezina, coordinator of the Central Asia regional programs cluster from the German International Cooperation Society, on the sidelines of the UN Climate Change Conference held in Dubai.

At the meeting, the parties exchanged views on the private sector development project in Uzbekistan and consultation processes on economic policy.