GWTO: Azerbaijan has the potential to attract global wine culture fans

President of the Global Wine Tourism Organisation (GWTO) Jose Antonio Vidal said that the rich history of the Azerbaijan region, the peculiarities of local soils and the authenticity of wines produced here will contribute to attracting tourists from all over the world," at a conference on the theme "Prospects for the development of wine tourism in Azerbaijan", organised by the State Agency for Tourism and the Azerbaijan Tourism Bureau, Azernews reports.

"Winemaking is an integral part of the success that will contribute to economic development and further increase the country's tourism potential."

Florian Sengstschmit, chairman of the board of the Azerbaijan Tourism Bureau, subordinate to the State Tourism Agency, said at a conference on "Prospects for Wine Tourism in Azerbaijan" that winemaking and wine heritage are among the strongest values Azerbaijan has to offer.

The chairman noted that 1 mln 723.6 k people from 186 countries came to Azerbaijan in January-October this year: "This is 30.3% more than in the same period last year.

F.Zengstschmit said that the population of Azerbaijan pays attention to the improvement of resources and services.

Director of the Gastronomic Tourism Management Department of the Azerbaijan Tourism Bureau Sakina Askerova said at a conference dedicated to the topic "Prospects of wine tourism development in Azerbaijan" that Azerbaijan intends to join the "Slow Wine" movement from next year

The director noted that next year it is planned to participate in the "Slow Wine" festival of Azerbaijan.

S.Askerova noted that adaptation of wine routes to international standards is necessary regardless of whether it is sooner or later:

"We want to finalise this necessity next year. It is important to convey to tourists the potential of wine tourism in accordance with international standards".