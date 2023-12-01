Yandex Go becomes a tax resident of Uzbekistan

Yandex Go started paying all applicable taxes in Uzbekistan from December 1, Azernews reports, citing Kun.uz News Agency.

According to the company’s press service, Yandex Go has become the first online service on the market that provides receipts for taxis. The service creates a receipt in the cases provided by the applicable legislation. Passengers can receive a receipt in the Yandex Go application after the taxi service is paid by bank cards, and also follow a link to the website of the fiscal data operator.

“We have been working on the issue of localization of service provision and fiscalization of passenger transportation in Uzbekistan for a long time. This is an important step not only for us, but for the entire industry. We hope that other players will follow our example – we are ready to share experience on fiscalization issues.