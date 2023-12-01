Georgian FM: Authorities are ready to ensure free elections in 2024

Georgia is ready to ensure a free, fair and transparent electoral process in the upcoming parliamentary elections in 2024, Azernews reports, Georgian Foreign Ministry Ilya Darchiashvili telling at a meeting with the Director of the Office for Democratic Institutions and Human Rights of the OSCE Matteo Mecacci.

The meeting was held within the framework of the OSCE Ministerial in the capital of Northern Macedonia – Skopje. According to the information on the website of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the head of the Georgian Foreign Ministry provided the Director of the ODIHR with comprehensive information on Georgia's implementation of 12 recommendations of the European Union for obtaining the status of a candidate country in the EU, as well as on the plan for implementing the recommendations contained in the European Commission's report on enlargement.

"During the conversation, the importance of the ODIHR's participation in the successful implementation of a number of reforms was noted. Attention was paid to the ODIHR's participation in the ongoing electoral processes in Georgia, which is of particular importance in view of the upcoming elections in the country in 2024. The Minister stressed Georgia's readiness to ensure a free, fair and transparent electoral process," the message reads.