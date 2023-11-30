Economy Coordination Board meeting ended: Emphasis on stable growth model

By News Center

The Economy Coordination Board met in Be?tepe under the chairmanship of Vice President Cevdet Y?lmaz. At the meeting, the latest developments in the field of economy were evaluated. In the statement made after the meeting, "We aim to implement a stable growth model in which our country's place in world trade and the global value chain is strengthened, where target-oriented and quality financing opportunities are provided for the real sector, which focuses on green and digital transformation and creates maximum employment with qualified human capital."

The meeting at the Presidential Complex was attended by Minister of Labor and Social Security Vedat I??khan, Minister of Treasury and Finance Mehmet ?im?ek, Minister of Industry and Technology Mehmet Fatih Kac?r, Minister of Energy and Natural Resources Alparslan Bayraktar, Minister of Agriculture and Forestry ?brahim Yumakl?, Minister of National Education Yusuf Tekin, Minister of Commerce Ömer Bolat, Presidential Strategy and Budget Chairman ?brahim ?enel, AK Party Group Chairman Abdullah Güler, Deputy Chairman Nihat Zeybekci and representatives of relevant institutions and organizations attended.

At the meeting where the export outlook, Eximbank export credits and supports to underpin exports was discussed, the development of the technology entrepreneurship ecosystem, the dissemination of financial tools in this field and the Vocational and Technical Education Policy Document were discussed.

At the meeting, the system developed within the Strategy and Budget Directorate to supervise the Medium Term Program and 12th Development Plan process was evaluated. The processes will be monitored through this system and the results will be communicated to the relevant institutions.

The written statement made after the meeting is as follows:

"The Economy Coordination Board (EKK), which was established to ensure the implementation of economic policies in effective coordination, held its sixth meeting of 2023.

At the beginning of November, we published the Twelfth Development Plan, which sets out our five-year development goals and will guide our long-term development strategy prepared with the perspective of 2053. In this context, we aim to implement a stable growth model in which our country's place in world trade and the global value chain is strengthened, where target-oriented and high-quality financing opportunities are provided for the real sector, which focuses on green and digital transformation and creates maximum employment with qualified human capital.

The issues discussed at today's EKK meeting, which we held in line with these goals, are summarized below:

The monitoring and evaluation process for the policies, measures and activities to be implemented in the coming period in order to achieve the goals of the Twelfth Development Plan was discussed. Quarterly monitoring reports to be prepared by the Strategy and Budget Directorate will be regularly evaluated at EKK.

With the latest export outlook, measures that will support investment, production and exports during the disinflation process, increase the competitiveness of our exporting companies and facilitate their access to finance have been discussed. Eximbank and Export Development (IGE) Inc. Evaluations have been made to increase export financing opportunities throughout our banking system, especially financing supports.

In order to strengthen the education-employment-production relationship and provide the qualified employment needed by the labor market, studies and new approaches to strengthen vocational and technical education were evaluated.

"A consensus has been reached to conduct a more comprehensive study regarding vocational education and the labor market, including other relevant stakeholders."