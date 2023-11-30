Two minors detained in Spain during anti-terrorist operation

The Spanish Civil Guard detained two minors on suspicion of involvement in terrorism, Azernews reports, citing foreign media outlets.

According to their information, the detainees are accused of distributing "propaganda materials of the terrorist organization Islamic State, which contained incitement" to commit attacks.

"At present, both in Spain and in Europe, an increase in the number of investigations against minors in the context of jihadist terrorism has been recorded," the Civil Guard added.

Now Spain has declared the fourth level of the terrorist threat out of five possible. Alleged extremists are regularly detained in the country.