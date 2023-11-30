Asian Development Bank President: ADB “proud to support major projects, policy reforms” in Georgia

Masatsugu Asakawa, the President of the Asian Development Bank, on Wednesday said the Bank was “proud to support major projects and policy reforms” in Georgia during a meeting with Georgian Prime Minister Irakli Garibashvili, Azernews reports, citing Agenda.

Asakawa told Garibashvili the ADB planned to step up its support for Georgia’s development as it diversified its engagement with the country.

ADB is proud to support major projects and policy reforms that will deepen capital markets, transform state-owned enterprises, boost human capital, and enhance climate resilience”, Asakawa said.

The ADB said Asakawa also commended Georgia for its “active” role in promoting regional cooperation and integration through the Central Asia Regional Economic Cooperation Programme, a partnership of countries and development partners working together to promote sustainable development.

The Bank added it was also committed to supporting Georgia’s transition to a green economy while fostering a “more resilient and inclusive” society.

This aligns with the Government’s Vision 2030 and its climate strategy and action plans”, the ADB said.

Asakawa on Thursday is scheduled to attend the 22nd CAREC Ministerial Conference, which is being held in Tbilisi for the first time.

Since Georgia joined ADB 2007, the Bank has provided public and private sector loans, grants, and technical assistance of about $4.7 billion.