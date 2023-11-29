Uzbekistan increased gas exports to China in October

In October, Uzbekistan’s gas supplies to China increased slightly, according to data from the Chinese General Administration of Customs, Azernews reports, citing Kun.uz news agency.

During the month, revenue from the export of blue fuel amounted to $42.24 million, or 1.5% more than in September. However, it remains significantly lower than the amount in summer months, and the revenue of neighboring Kazakhstan exceeds Uzbekistan’s by more than three times – it received $131.3 million.