Kyrgyzstan opens winter tourist season

Governor of Issyk-Kul region Emilbek Abdykadyrov took part in the official opening of the winter tourist season at the Karakol ski resort on Sunday, Azernews reports, citing Kabar News Agency.

According to the regional administration, the event brought together guests from different countries, including both neighboring countries and distant regions, as well as devoted winter recreation lovers.

Abdykadyrov noted the potential of ski holidays to attract the attention of the world tourism community.

The opening of the winter season at the Karakol ski resort promises unique opportunities for tourists and outdoor enthusiasts, offering them not only magnificent mountain slopes, but also the opportunity to immerse themselves in the natural beauty and variety of opportunities for active recreation in Kyrgyzstan, the report said.