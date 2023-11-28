Brazil 'expects a lot' from Russia’s BRICS presidency

Brazil has high expectations for Russia’s BRICS presidency in 2024, the country’s Foreign Minister Mauro Vieira said in a message, Azernews reports, citing TASS.

"I also reaffirm Brazil's commitment to work in concert with Russia to strengthen our dialogue within the framework of multilateral forums. In particular, on the platform of the UN, the G20 and BRICS. We expect a lot from the Russian chairmanship of the BRICS group in 2024, which will open a new chapter in its history after our new partners join the organization," Vieira said in the message read out by Brazilian Ambassador to Russia Rodrigo de Lima Baena Soares.

The message was read out at the ceremony to unveil an exhibition marking the 195th anniversary of diplomatic relations between the two countries. Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov was in attendance.

The new configuration will further enhance the diversification of BRICS, the top diplomat emphasized. "In the face of the major changes underway around the world, BRICS' credibility as an advocate for building a more sustainable world order, free from hegemony, in which developing countries will be able to benefit from progress, will grow," he added.

In addition, the top Brazilian diplomat expressed hope that Russia would support Brazil in its upcoming chairmanship of the G20. "Brazil's main tasks as the chair of the G20 will be to fight hunger, poverty, inequality, to ensure sustainable development and reform the institutions of global governance," Vieira pointed out.