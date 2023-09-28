TODAY.AZ / World news

China launches its latest remote sensing satellite

27 September 2023 [23:10] - TODAY.AZ

China on Wednesday sent its latest remote sensing satellite into space from the Jiuquan Satellite Launch Center in northwest China, Azernews reports, citing Kabar.

The satellite, Yaogan-33 04, was launched on a Long March-4C carrier rocket at 4:15 a.m. (Beijing Time), and has entered its planned orbit successfully.

It will be used for scientific experiments, land resource surveys, crop yield estimates, and disaster prevention and relief work.

The launch was the 489th flight mission of the Long March carrier rocket series.

