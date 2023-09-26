Thousands march against racism, police violence in France

Thousands of demonstrators take to the streets Saturday across France to denounce police violence, systemic racism and support for public freedoms, Azernews reports, citing Yeni Safak.

The protests came three months after the death of Nahel M., 17, who was killed in a police shooting in Nanterre in late June.

The appeal to protest was launched by dozens of collectives, associations, trade unions and political organizations, to encourage the French to participate in a united march.

Collectives of families marched behind the banner of "national coordination against police violence."

The risk of fighting is feared in Nice, where an anti-drug rally near a unitary march is organized by the ultra-right, according to a territorial intelligence note.

More than 1,000 police officers and gendarmes are mobilized in Paris, according to the police prefect.

The Interior minister ordered authorities to "be extremely vigilant.”