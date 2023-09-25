Izmir is preparing for Teknofest

"Teknofest" will be held in Izmir, Turkiye, from September 27 to October 1, Azernews reports, citing TRT Haber.

According to the received information, serious preparations are being made for the world's largest aviation, space and technology festival.

More than one million people are expected to visit Teknofest, which will last five days. All the successes achieved by Turkiye in the defense industry will be displayed at this festival.

Besides, the founder of "SpaceX" and "Tesla Motors" Elon Musk is among the invitees of the festival.