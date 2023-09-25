Protest against government to be held in Yerevan

Today at 18:00 local time, a protest against the government led by Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan will be held in Yerevan, the capital of Armenia, Azernews reports with reference to Armenian media.

According to information, the rally will take place in "Respublika" square. It should be noted that yesterday in Yerevan protesters held a warning action and called citizens to join them.

The protesters demand the resignation of the Armenian authorities.

It should be recalled that five people who wanted to build a tent camp in the park in the center of Yerevan were detained yesterday. Before that, it was reported that rallies of the Armenian opposition demanding the resignation of the prime minister were held in Yerevan and other major cities of the country.