Kazakhstan-Mexico bilateral trade exceeds $355 mln in 7M 2023

Kazakhstan's Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Affairs Minister Murat Nurtleu recently met with Mexico's Secretary of Foreign Affairs Alicia Ibarra on the sidelines of the 78th Session of the United Nations General Assembly in New York, Azernews reports, citing Interfax.

The parties discussed the various aspects of bilateral cooperation, placing particular emphasis on Kazakhstan's international initiatives, mutual support within international organizations, and the need for a streamlined visa regime between Kazakhstan and Mexico, the Kazakh Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

According to the statement, "Minister Nurtleu emphasized Mexico's role as a key partner in Latin America. He welcomed Mexico's intention to establish an embassy in Astana in the near future."

Trade between the two countries exceeded $355 million in the first seven months of 2023, a remarkable surge of 328% year-on-year versus total trade turnover of $200 million in all of 2022.