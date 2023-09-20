American University of Technology to be established in Uzbekistan

The President of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev held a meeting in New York with the head of Cintana Education Douglas Becker, Azernews reports, citing Kun.uz news agency.

This company was established in cooperation with Arizona State University, operates in 30 countries of the world, and is engaged in improving the quality of education in universities.

Cintana's founder and chairman, Douglas Becker, is working with ASU to establish the American University of Technology in Uzbekistan.

From 2024, it is planned to start training qualified personnel in such areas as healthcare, engineering, architecture, and design.

Shavkat Mirziyoyev approved these plans and stated that Uzbekistan is ready to create favorable conditions for the implementation of projects in the field of education.