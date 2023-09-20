Amazon to help Kazakhstan become regional IT Hub

A President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev met with Susan Pointer, the Vice President of Amazon Corporation, in New York, Azernews reports, citing Kabar.

During the conversation with a representative of the world's largest technology company, they discussed opportunities for mutually beneficial cooperation in the development of cloud technologies and the construction of data centers.

The President drew attention to Kazakhstan's achievements in the field of e-government, emphasizing that further improvement of the digital sphere in our country will require best-in-class infrastructure solutions.

The company expressed interest in strengthening cooperation with Kazakhstan with the prospect of covering the entire Central Asian region.

During the meeting, an agreement was signed between the Ministry of Digital Development, Innovations and Aerospace Industry of Kazakhstan ("NIT" JSC) and Amazon Web Services to acquire the Outpost cloud solution and launch a pilot project to integrate it with the QazTech platform.

This step will create the conditions for global players to locate data centers in Kazakhstan. It will also realize the country's potential as a regional IT hub.



