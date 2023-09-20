IMF to help Uzbekistan develop proposals for improving its economic policy

On September 18, President of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev received MD of the International Monetary Fund Kristalina Georgieva at his residence in New York, Azernews reports, citing Kun.uz news agency.

Detailed views on the global economic situation were exchanged. The issues of further expansion of mutually beneficial cooperation with the IMF, including the agreements reached at the bilateral meeting held in Samarkand in June of this year, were considered.

The head of the fund praised the results of the reform program in Uzbekistan and expressed his readiness to cooperate closely in the promotion of effective reforms in the country.

During the meeting, issues related to comprehensive analysis of the stability of the IMF financial sector, providing consulting support in the development of proposals for the improvement of economic policy and the participation of specialists of the country’s agencies in the implementation of the capacity building program were discussed.