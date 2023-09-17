Georgia hosts Dutch traveller, photographer in tourism potential promotion

The Georgian National Tourism Administration hosted a popular Dutch traveller, writer and photographer Chris Schalkx in the country to explore tourist potential and promote Georgia to international visitors through social media, the GNTA said on Friday, Azernews reports, citing Agenda.

During his tour, Schalkx visited Georgia’s capital Tbilisi and the ancient capital Mtskheta, where he got acquainted with the cultural monuments and historical districts of the cities, as well as tourist destinations.

The GNTA noted that the Dutch writer was preparing articles for famous publications and magazines, including CNTraveler, Travel + Leisure, Design Anthology, AD, Telegraph, Wallpaper, The Times, etc.