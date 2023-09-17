Devastation in Libya’s Derna ‘heart-wrenching’: UN envoy

UN envoy to Libya Abdoulaye Bathily has termed the massive destruction in the eastern city of Derna following last week’s deadly floods as "heart-wrenching," Azernews reports, citing Anadolu Agency.

At least 11,300 people have been killed and thousands more are still missing following the floods caused by Mediterranean storm Daniel, according to the UN Humanitarian Office (OCHA)

More than 40,000 people have been displaced across Libya’s northeastern areas by the deadly floods, the UN office said.

Derna was the hardest-hit by the killer flooding after the city’s dams burst, washing away homes and people.

"I left Derna today with a heavy heart, after witnessing the devastation caused by the floods on lives and properties. It is truly heart-wrenching," Bathily wrote on X platform.

“I saw firsthand the magnitude of the disaster. This crisis is beyond Libya’s capacity to manage, it goes beyond politics and borders.

Bathily said the UN “is actively collaborating with local authorities and aid agencies on the ground providing aid to those in need."

“Simultaneously, our team is also conducting further assessment of the situation to enhance coordination of the response efforts in Derna & other affected areas,” he added.