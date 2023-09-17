WHO sends 29 tons of aid to flood-stricken Libya

The World Health Organization (WHO) has dispatched 29 tons of aid material to Libya following this weekend’s deadly floods that killed thousands, Azernews reports, citing Yeni Shafak.

“With enough supplies to reach almost 250,000 people with health aid, the shipment reflects an intensified emergency response to the unprecedented flooding in eastern Libya in the aftermath of Storm Daniel,” the WHO said in a statement on Saturday.

“The supplies include essential medicines, trauma and emergency surgery supplies, and medical equipment. There are also body bags for the safe and dignified movement and burial of the deceased.”

At least 6,000 people were killed and thousands of others remain missing following deadly flooding caused by Mediterranean storm Daniel.

Derna was the hardest-hit by the deadly flooding that caused two dams to collapse in the city.

According to the WHO, more than 9,000 people are still missing, while the bodies of 3,958 people have been recovered and identified following the flood disaster.

“This is a disaster of epic proportions,” said Dr Ahmed Zouiten, WHO Representative in Libya. “We are saddened by the unspeakable loss of thousands of souls. Our thoughts are with the families who have lost loved ones, as well as with all of the affected communities.

“We are committed to providing the necessary support to restore health services for the affected population in eastern Libya,” he added.

On Friday, Libya’s Tripoli-based government said that 38 planes carrying relief aid to the flood survivors had arrived in the country.



