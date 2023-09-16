Kyrgyzstan increases wheat imports 1.6 times

At the end of July 2023, wheat imports to Kyrgyzstan increased 1.6 times compared to last year. The National Statistical Committee provided such data, Azernews reports, citing 24.kg news agency.

At least 181,200 tons of wheat were imported into the country for the first seven months of this year. In the same period of 2022, the figure was 71,600 tons less.

The main amount of wheat was imported from Russia — 176,200 tons. In addition, there were supplies from Kazakhstan (4,900 tons) and Turkey (200 kilograms).

Earlier, the Antimonopoly Regulation Service reported that it had set purchase prices for food wheat grain. The cost of food wheat grain, which is purchased by the State Material Reserves Fund from agricultural producers, was set at 23 soms per kilogram.