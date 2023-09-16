President Erdogan to visit US for UN General Assembly meeting

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan will visit the US from Sept. 16 to 20 to attend the 78th session of UN General Assembly, said the Communications Directorate on Friday, Azernews reports, citing Anadolu Agency.

Erdogan will deliver his address at the General Assembly in New York on Sept. 19, said the directorate on X, formerly known as Twitter.

The overarching theme of this year's session is "Rebuilding trust and reigniting global solidarity: Accelerating action on the 2030 Agenda and its Sustainable Development Goals towards peace, prosperity, progress, and sustainability for all".

During his visit, President Erdogan is expected to engage in a series of high-level meetings and discussions, including with his counterparts, it said.

The Turkish leader will also engage in events featuring representatives from the Turkish and Turkish-American communities, business leaders, officials from think tanks, and figures representing diverse segments of American society, it added.