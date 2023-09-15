Volume of export, trade turnover expected to hit new record levels in Georgia

Vakhtang Tsintsadze, the Georgian Deputy Economy Minister, on Thursday said his office expected the volume of export and trade turnover to hit “new record levels” this year, repeating the results of 2022, Azernews reports, citing Agenda.

Tsintsadze said promoting and increasing export competitiveness was the Government’s “important priority” and noted the state planned to implement a “number of programmes”.

In his comments on evaluating the indicators published by the Georgian National Statistics Office on Wednesday, he said “positive trends” continued in foreign trade and added the January-August data showed exports had increased by 14.3 percent, to $4.1 billion.

He also pointed out the trade turnover had risen by nearly 17 percent, with its volume reaching $14 billion.

The Deputy Minister said diversification and quality improvement of the export structure represented an “important direction” for the country's economic policy and had a positive impact on the growth of the private sector's competitiveness and the creation of new jobs.