Kyrgyz-Kazakh series nominated for Netflix's ‘Best Asian TV Series’

The project of the Kyrgyz-Kazakh creative group 'Black Yard' will compete with the series of the American company and streaming platform Netflix in the category of the international competition Asia Contents Awards & Global OTT Awards 2023 - "Best Asian TV series," Azernews reports, citing Kabar.

According to the competition's website, five projects are nominated for the award:

1. The Black Yard, Salem Social Media;

2. Not Others, KT Studiogenie;

3. Delete, GDH 559 Company;

4. Taiwan Crime Stories, Sixty Percent Productions / CalFilms / Imagine Entertainment;

5. Scoop, NETFLIX.

The Asia Contents Awards (ACA) is an annual event that celebrates the achievements of excellent content on TV, OTT, and online platforms across Korea and Asia. ACA was established in 2019 in order to discover outstanding content and encourage content creation.

As ACA has expanded its topography from Asia to the world, it returns as the 2023 Asia Contents Awards & Global OTT Awards (ACA & G.OTT) With the expansion, the awards have been reorganized as well. The awards categories are composed of 10 competitive categories.

The 'Black Yard' is a joint project of Kazakhstan's Salem Social Media and Kyrgyzstan's 1.1Studio. It tells about the life of four teenagers in the late 90s and early 2000s in Bishkek, who under the impression of gangster TV series dream of becoming tough gangsters. However, in a series of events they will see the real world of crime.