Uzbekistan, Russia planning to launch new multimodal route for cargo transportation

The issue of opening a new Tashkent - Yuzhno-Sakhalinsk air route is also being considered, Azernews reports, citing Kun.uz News Agency.

On September 12, Transport Minister Ilhom Mahkamov held a meeting with Deputy Minister of Transport of the Russian Federation Dmitry Zverev.

According to the ministry, the parties discussed the issues of bilateral cooperation in the field of transport and logistics at the meeting.

In particular, the issue of increasing the number of permit forms for international car transportation, increasing the frequency of flights between the cities of the two countries, and opening a new route Tashkent - Yuzhno-Sakhalinsk was considered.

In addition, the sides exchanged views on the organization of export-import cargo transportation in the multimodal route Uzbekistan-Turkmenistan-Caspian Sea-Russia and other issues of cooperation.