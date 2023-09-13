Georgian Tourism Administration promoting country in German cities

The Georgian National Tourism Administration is running promotional campaigns of the country’s visitor attractions in five German cities with a bid to increase tourist flows from Germany, the body announced on Wednesday, Azernews reports, citing Agenda.

In cooperation with German marketing and PR agency KPRN Network GmbH, presentations on the tourism potential of Georgia will be hosted in Hamburg, Munich, and Berlin, while Frankfurt and Düsseldorf have already hosted similar events.

The Administration said about 70 tour operators and media attended the events in the latter two cities, where they were introduced to Georgia's tourist products, marine, mining, and health resorts, protected areas, culture, cuisine, and wine.