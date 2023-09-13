Mine collapse occurs in Türkiye’s Black Sea province of Zonguldak

Mine collapse occurred in Türkiye’s Black Sea province of Zonguldak on Wednesday, Azernews reports, citing Anadolu Agency.

The collapse occurred at the state-owned Turkish Hard Coal Enterprises (TTK) Armutcuk Enterprise mine for unknown reasons.

Rescue operations swiftly started as police, the Turkish National Medical Rescue Team (UMKE), Türkiye's State Disaster and Emergency Management Authority (AFAD) and TTK rescue teams were dispatched to the scene.

Zonguldak governor Osman Hacibektasoglu told Anadolu that the collapse occurred at 14:30 local time.

“Currently, a search and rescue team of 250 people are intervening. One miner was rescued with serious injuries, our teams are in contact with the other three miners. They carefully try to remove them.”

Hacibektasoglu said that the collapse occurred while 280 miners were in the shift but it affected the area where four of them were working.

“There is no explosion, just a collapse. For now, there is not a situation that would put the entire quarry and business at risk.”