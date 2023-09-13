Kremlin calls Putin-Kim Jong Un talks 'very informative'

The talks between Russian President Vladimir Putin and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un were very informative, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said, Azernews reports, citing TASS.

"On the whole, the talks were very important, very informative. The very fact that Kim Jong Un came here is also a very important event from the point of view of bilateral relations," he said on Channel One, adding that North Korea is interested in the possibilities of cooperation with Russia in the sphere of aviation, transport and infrastructure.

The talks were held at the Vostochny Spaceport in the Amur Region. First, the leaders talked with the participation of delegations, then, in the one-on-one format. Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov later said the agenda included issues of bilateral cooperation, including trade and economic ties and cultural exchanges, as well as the situation in the region and the world as a whole. The leaders of the two countries continued their communication over an official lunch.

The North Korean leader is currently making an official visit to Russia at the invitation of the Russian president. Kim last visited Russia in April 2019 when the two leaders first met for talks in Vladivostok.



