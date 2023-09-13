Q2 2023: domestic visits up 24.9% in Georgia

About 1.29 million Georgian resident visitors aged 15 and older made 1.6 million trips within the country in the second quarter of 2023, the National Statistics Office of Georgia said on Wednesday, Azernews reports, citing Agenda.

In its update on domestic tourism figures, the Office said the monthly average number of visitors had increased by 13.8 percent year-on-year, while the number of visits had risen by 24.9 percent.

The figures show the main purpose of a majority of the visits (45.7 percent) was visiting friends or relatives.

The majority of visitors went to the capital city of Tbilisi (average 356,000 visits per month) and the western Imereti region (342,600 visits per month).

The data also showed the monthly average expenditure during these trips in the third quarter of 2023 equalled ?233.3 million ($89mln), which was an 11.8 percent increase compared to the same period of last year.

The Office also said the largest amount of the spend - ?81.8 million ($31.22mln) - had come on shopping.