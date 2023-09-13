Azerbaijani FM condemns Armenian separatist regime

Rena Murshud

Armenia and the separatist regime are grossly violating the agreements (previously signed between Azerbaijan and Armenia), Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov said, Azernews reports with reference to the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry.

During a meeting in Switzerland with the President of the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) Mirjana Spoljaric Egger, Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov highlighted the need for parallel use of the Aghdam-Khankendi and the Lachin-Khankendi roads to meet the needs of the Armenian residents of Garabagh through the ICRC in compliance with Azerbaijani legislation and relevant procedures.

Jeyhun Bayramov said that while the daily passage of Armenian residents in both directions along the Lachin road is currently provided, Armenia's statements about the "blockade" are unfounded. In addition, he noted that this is a political manipulation, an integral part of Armenia's attempts to further stir up separatism.