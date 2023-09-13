TODAY.AZ / World news

Türkiye's total turnover up 77% year-on-year in July

12 September 2023 [23:35] - TODAY.AZ

Türkiye's total turnover index was up by 77% in July on a yearly basis, official figures showed on Tuesday, Azernews reports, citing Anadolu Agency.

The turnover index rose 62.7% in the industry sector, 116.7% in construction, 84.9% in trade, and 71.6% in the services sector year-on-year, according to the Turkish Statistical Institute (TurkStat).

On a monthly basis, the index was up by 11.2%, with industry increasing 9.8%, construction 11.3%, trade 12.6% and services 9.7%.

Turnover is an important short-term indicator used to assess the country's economic situation.

All enterprises that declare their value-added tax to the Turkish Revenue Administration are included in the turnover index calculation.

URL: http://www.today.az/news/regions/238853.html

Print version

Views: 84

Connect with us. Get latest news and updates.

Recommend news to friend

  • Your name:
  • Your e-mail:
  • Friend's name:
  • Friend's e-mail:

See Also