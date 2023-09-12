US embassy in Azerbaijan pays tribute to anniversary of 9-11 terrorist attacks

The US Embassy in Azerbaijan paid tribute to those killed in the terror attacks of September 11, 2001, Azernews reports, citing the Embassy.

“Today our Embassy, led by Chargé d’Affaires Hugo Guevara, marked the anniversary of the 9-11 attacks and remembered those who lost their lives. We will never forget how Azerbaijan stood with the United States during this tragic time,” the embassy wrote on X.

On September 11, 2001, the United States was struck by a devastating terrorist attack that took the lives of thousands of innocent people. The US Embassy in Azerbaijan paid tribute to those killed in the attacks, and around the world, memorials and services were held in their honor.

In Madrid, staff from the US Embassy placed a floral wreath at a memorial in Juan Carlos I Park, and two giant light beams pierced the night sky to represent the Twin Towers. Flags flew at half-staff outside NATO headquarters in Brussels, where Jens Stoltenberg, NATO's secretary-general, and Douglas D. Jones, the US chargé d'affaires, held a moment of silence at the Sept. 11 memorial.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi of India described the 9/11 attack as an “attack on humanity,” while French President Emmanuel Macron posted a video on Twitter with a caption that translates to, "We will #NeverForget. We will always fight for freedom." German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas released a statement saying that his country will never "forget that fateful day," and South Korean President Moon Jae-in expressed his deepest condolences to President Biden and the US.

The anniversary of the September 11 attacks is a time to remember the lives lost and the legacies left behind. We will never forget the victims, survivors, and families affected by the tragedy, and we will continue to honor their memory.