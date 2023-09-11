Ambassador-Necessary to support Azerbaijan’s territorial integrity for regional peace and stability

To ensure peace and stability in the region, it is necessary to maintain the territorial integrity of Azerbaijan, Turkish Ambassador to Azerbaijan Jahit Bagci wrote on his X (Twitter) page, Azernews reported citing Trend.

"Took part in an event organised by Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov, Assistant to the President of Azerbaijan - Head of the Foreign Policy Department of the Presidential Administration Hikmet Hajiyev, Representative of the President of Azerbaijan for Special Assignments Elchin Amirbayov for representatives of the diplomatic corps in Azerbaijan regarding the current situation in Garabagh," the ambassador said.

The diplomat stressed that Turkiye supports efforts to assist the Armenian population living in the Garabagh economic region of Azerbaijan in meeting their needs within the framework of sovereignty and territorial integrity.

"Turkiye believes that in order to ensure peace and stability in the region, it is necessary to support the territorial integrity, sovereignty and humanitarian efforts of brotherly Azerbaijan and avoid statements and actions that will further aggravate the situation," the publication reads.