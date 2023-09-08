Woman missing for 7 yrs 'killed and fed to pigs' by mafia

An Italian businesswoman who has been missing for seven years was murdered and her body fed to pigs by the Calabrian 'Ndrangheta mafia, Italian anti-mafia authorities in Catanzaro said Thursday, Azernews reports, citing ANSA.

Maria Chindamo, a 42-year-old Calabrian businesswoman who disappeared at Limbadi near Vibo Valentia on May 6 2016, was killed by an 'Ndrangheta clan that wanted to get their hands on the property she had been left by her husband when he committed suicide, said the local Anti-Mafia Directorate (DDA).

The mobster who killed her and fed her body to the pigs, police said, was Salvatore Ascone, 57, who was arrested Thursday in a huge anti-'Ndrangheta sweep across Italy.

'Ndarngheta, Italy's most powerful and richest mafia thanks to its control of the European cocaine trade, often disposes of bodies by feeding them to pigs.