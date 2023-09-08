Uzbek-Belarusian entrepreneurs sign contracts worth $92 million

The delegation of Uzbekistan headed by the Chairperson of the Senate of Oliy Majlis Tanzila Narbayeva is in the Republic of Belarus on an official visit. Yesterday, within the framework of the visit, the first business forum of business circles and women entrepreneurs of Uzbekistan and Belarus was held in Minsk, Azernews reports, citing Kun.uz news agency.

The event was attended by business circles and business women representing almost all sectors of the economy of our country, in particular, industry and agriculture, food, pharmaceutical, cultural-humanitarian, as well as such areas as tourism and transport.

The plenary session organized within the framework of the forum on the topic “Women in business – the potential for developing business cooperation between Belarus and Uzbekistan” was opened with an introductory speech by the Chairperson of the Senate of Oliy Majlis of the Republic of Uzbekistan and the Chairperson of the Council of the Republic of the National Assembly of the Republic of Belarus.

It was noted that the expansion of cooperation in the field of light industry, the exchange of advanced technologies, the expansion of cooperation between manufacturers of fabrics, clothing, footwear, fur and leather products and the development of ties in the field of IT, entrepreneurship, the joint development of digital products, especially for women, the involvement of women in digital economy, the exchange of experience in improving the literacy and skills of women in this regard will bring equal benefits to the entrepreneurs of the two countries.

In addition, at the plenary session, opinions were expressed on strengthening cooperation in the field of medicine, developing the pharmaceutical industry, creating medical clusters, implementing joint projects in the food industry, chemical products for the automotive industry, processing agricultural products and tourism.

At the end of the forum, a final document (declaration) was adopted. It reflects the issues of strengthening cooperation in trade-economic, investment, scientific and technical, socio-cultural, educational, humanitarian, tourism and other areas of mutual interest.

As a result of meetings held in the B2B format between women entrepreneurs of the two countries, 42 contracts and 17 memorandums were signed for a total of $92 million.