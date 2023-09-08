Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan to strengthen control over energy resources at border

The law on the ratification of the "Agreement between the Government of the Republic of Kazakhstan and the Government of the Republic of Uzbekistan on Joint Customs Control for the Movement of Energy Resources through the Kazakhstan-Uzbekistan Customs Border by Pipeline Transport and Power Transmission Lines" has been adopted by the Parliament of Kazakhstan, Azernews reports, citing Centralasianlight.org.

The agreement between the two countries was signed on December 6, 2021, in Astana. Uzbekistan ratified the agreement on May 6, 2022.

"The purpose of the agreement is to enhance the efficiency of control over energy resources transported through the Kazakhstan-Uzbekistan customs border by pipeline transport and power transmission lines," said Erulan Zhamaubayev, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Finance of Kazakhstan, during a plenary session of the Majilis (Parliament).

The agreement provides for the organization of joint customs control over energy resources transported through the Kazakhstan-Uzbekistan customs border by pipeline transport and power transmission lines through:

Conducting monthly events by customs authorities of the parties together with representatives of agencies responsible for the operation of metering devices to take readings from metering devices.

Verification of the integrity of imposed customs identification means, removal/imposition of identification means on metering devices.

Furthermore, the agreement stipulates the exchange of information on their experience in customs declaration and customs control of energy resources, as well as on identified facts and methods of identifying and preventing violations of national legislation of states in the field of customs affairs.