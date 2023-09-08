Uzbekistan, Israel lift all restrictions on bilateral air traffic

Uzbekistan and Israel reviewed new opportunities for the mutually profitable development in the field of air transport, Azernews reports, citing Trend.

The news followed a meeting between Ambassador of Uzbekistan Feruza Makhmudova and Minister of Transport and Road Safety of Israel Miri Regev, where the parties signed a Protocol between the aviation authorities of the Republic of Uzbekistan and the State of Israel on amendments to the Agreement between the Government of the Republic of Uzbekistan and the Government of the State of Israel on air traffic signed on July 4, 1994, in Uzbekistan’s Tashkent.

The protocol suggests lifting of restrictions on the number of air carriers and destinations for air traffic between the two countries, as well as provides new opportunities for the two countries to open promising air routes and attract new airlines, and increase mutual tourist flow.

Meanwhile, more than 12,000 Israeli citizens visited Uzbekistan in 2022. A visa-free regime has been operating for entry into Uzbekistan for citizens of Israel for a period of 30 days since 2018.