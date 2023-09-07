Türkiye-EU relations should not be held hostage to interests of some countries: Turkish foreign minister

Relations between Türkiye and the EU should not be held hostage to interests of some countries, the Turkish foreign minister said on Wednesday, Azernews reports, citing Anadolu Agency.

“The EU cannot be a global actor without Türkiye,” said Hakan Fidan, speaking at a joint press conference with EU Commissioner for Neighborhood and Enlargement Oliver Varhelyi in the Turkish capital Ankara.

Türkiye expects the EU to show necessary will and act more courageously to advance relations, said Fidan.

“There is no change in Türkiye's EU membership perspective. It is a very strong political will,” he added.

Responding to question on recent clashes between Arab tribes and the PKK/YPG terror group in eastern Syria, Fidan called on the US “to stop suppressing Arab communities in Syria at the hands of YPG/PKK terror group.”

“The painting of YPG terror group as legitimate must end, or conflicts we see (in Deir ez-Zor) are just the beginning,” he added.

Operations launched by Arab tribes against the terror group in the eastern Syria province of Deir ez-Zor that started last week expanded with the participation of other tribes.

Since Aug. 27, a total of 33 villages have been liberated from YPG/PKK occupation in the rural areas of the Deir ez-Zor, Raqqa, and Hasakah provinces and the Manbij district of Aleppo.

Varhelyi is on a two-day visit to Ankara to discuss bilateral relations and cooperation.