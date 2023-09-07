Limit on export of foreign currency abroad increased

From December, individuals will be able to export cash in the equivalent of up to 100 million soums, Azernews reports, citing Kun.uz news agency.

Uzbekistan has increased the limit on the export of cash foreign currency abroad, which is not subject to customs declaration, the press service of the Ministry of Justice reports.

The Cabinet of Ministers, by its resolution of September 4, increased the amount of cash foreign currency that is imported and exported from the country.

Now, from Uzbekistan, without filling out a customs declaration, one can import and export currencies in the equivalent of no more than 100 million soums ($8,244 at the exchange rate of the Central Bank on September 6) instead of the current 70 million soums ($5,770).

In addition, for consultation, individuals have the right to present cash in excess of the established limit before customs control, and customs officials will advise them on the rules for filling out the declaration. This rule did not exist before.

This decision of the government will come into force 3 months after the official publication - from December 6.