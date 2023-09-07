Kazakhstan significantly increases potato exports to Uzbekistan

Uzbek farmers have become the main suppliers of onions and root crops to the neighboring country, Azernews reports, citing Kun.uz news agency.

Kazakhstan has significantly increased the supply of several types of vegetables to Uzbekistan, the LS portal reports with reference to the Bureau of Statistics and the State Revenue Committee.

Thus, the export of potatoes for the first half of the year increased by 14.5 times and reached 103.7 thousand tons, and the proceeds from it amounted to $7.9 million. Deliveries of onions showed a twelve-fold increase - up to 36.1 thousand tons.

The market of Uzbekistan has become the main one for the exporters of these two crops from the neighboring country. It accounted for 95.4% of all deliveries of potatoes (108.7 thousand tons) and almost 60% of onions (60.3 thousand tons).

In turn, Uzbek farmers have become the main suppliers of imported onions and garlic to Kazakhstan. From January to June they amounted to 131.5 thousand tons, or 5% more than last year.

Uzbekistan exported to the Kazakh market 38.5 thousand tons of cabbage, or 92% of its imports, as well as 28.3 thousand tons, or slightly less than 80% of root crops (carrots, beets, radishes, turnips). However, compared to last year, the volume of deliveries decreased by 2.4 times and by 22%, respectively.

In addition, the supply of potatoes to the northern neighbors increased by 1.5 times to 3.8 thousand tons, although this is a small share of their imports. On the other hand, the export of cucumbers (3 thousand tons) has almost halved, but provides more than 40% of their Kazakh imports.