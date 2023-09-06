World Bank ready to finance major projects in Kyrgyzstan

Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers Akylbek Zhaparov held talks with the head of the World Bank office in the Kyrgyz Republic Naveed Naqvi, Azernews reports, citing Kabar.

During the meeting, the sides discussed the new World Bank Partnership Framework for 2024-2028, agreements between Kyrgyzstan and the World Bank, the development of the energy industry and the Digital CASA project.

The head of the Cabinet noted that the World Bank is a reliable partner of Kyrgyzstan in terms of affordable and flexible financing, technical and expert support, and providing significant support to Kyrgyzstan in all major areas of development.

In turn, Naveed Naqvi said that the World Bank is ready to finance large projects of the Kyrgyz Republic in the field of energy, clean water, irrigation and agriculture.