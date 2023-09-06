Moscow airports resume operations under schedule after reported delays

Moscow Airports of Sheremetyevo, Domodedovo and Vnukovo has resumed with its arrival and departure operations in line with the schedule following an earlier reported delay, according to the online service Flightradar, Azernews reports, citing TASS.

According to earlier reports, up to 50 flights were delayed and six more cancelled at Moscow airports in the early hours of September 5.

As of approximately 6:00 a.m. Moscow time six flights were delayed and two cancelled at the Domodedovo Airport, 17 flights were delayed and another one cancelled at the Vnukovo Airport, 23 flights were also delayed at the Sheremetyevo Airport, while the Zhukovsky Airport cancelled three flights.

The Russian Defense Ministry and Moscow Mayor Sergey Sobyanin announced earlier about an attempted attack of Ukrainian drones on the Russian capital. The drones were destroyed en route to Moscow in the air space over the Kaluga, Moscow and Tver Regions.