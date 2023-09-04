Moscow hosts next round of political consultations between Uzbekistan and Russia

At the meeting, the delegation of Uzbekistan was headed by Deputy Foreign Minister Bobur Usmanov and the delegation of Russia – by Deputy Foreign Minister Mikhail Galuzin, Azernews reports, citing Kun.uz news agency.

The parties considered the course of preparations for the upcoming bilateral events, discussed the current state of relations and prospects for strengthening ties, primarily in the political, trade, economic, investment, cultural and humanitarian areas.

Particular attention was paid to the further development of mutually beneficial cooperation within the framework of international and regional organizations.

The sides reached an agreement to continue regular contact between the ministries of foreign affairs and to develop new initiatives and proposals aimed at deepening the relations of comprehensive strategic partnership and alliance.



