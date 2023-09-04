Sudanese army said to establish control of key military base in capital

The Sudanese Armed Forces made a statement that they established control of the key base of the country’s armor troops in the south of Khartoum, the capital of the country, Azernews reports, citing TASS.

"Security of the armor base was provided along the perimeter in Al Shajara district in the south of Khartoum; furthermore, Rapid Support Forces were ousted from nearby districts," the TV channel said, citing the Armed Forces’ statement. No formal comments were made by Rapid Support Forces so far.

According to Al Arabiya, the Sudanese Armed Forces continue delivering air strikes against positions of the Rapid Support Forces in the capital. Heavy clashes are also underway in the nearby city of Omdurman.