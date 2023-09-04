Heavy rainfall, hail, strong wind affect Georgia’s east

Heavy rainfall, hail and strong wind late on Saturday affected municipalities in the eastern Georgian regions, causing damage to agricultural beds, vineyards, buildings and floods in residential homes, Azernews reports, citing Agenda.

The strong winds uprooted the trees and toppled power poles in several villages of Akhmeta, Telavi and Gurjaani municipalities in Georgia's eastern Kakheti region.

Hail damaged cars and roofs of houses, the Public Broadcaster said, citing residents of the villages as saying they have been “left without a harvest”.

Giorgi Aladashvili, the Government representative in eastern Kakheti region, said a special commission would record the damages, and noted he was “in communication” with the harvest coordination centre to ensure that damaged grape yield would be delivered to the wineries “in time”.